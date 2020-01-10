Driver License Division Expands Saturday Operations to Baldwin County

Unedited media advisory from Highway Patrol

When and Where: Friday, Jan. 10 – from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Fairhope office in the Baldwin County Satellite Courthouse, 1100 Fairhope Ave., Fairhope AL 36532; and from 1 to 1:30 p.m. at the Foley office in the Baldwin County Satellite Courthouse at 201 E. Section Ave., Foley AL 36535

Why: ALEA continues to seek ways to better serve Alabama’s citizens and to meet their driver license needs. Capt. Jonathan Archer will be at the Fairhope and Foley offices to promote Saturday operations at those two offices beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.

Contact at the event: Capt. Jonathan Archer, jon.archer@alea.gov, 334.313.8345

