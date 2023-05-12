ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One person was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash at the University of West Florida.

According to a release, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle crash with extrication around 2:50 am on Campus Drive at the University of West Florida.

According to ECFR, a pick-up truck collided with multiple trees, requiring heavy extrication to free the driver. In order to remove the driver, ECFR had to remove the roof of the vehicle to gain access.

After using hydraulic cutters, spreaders and rams, ECFR was able to free the driver. The driver was transported to the hospital by Escambia County EMS.

UWF Police are investigating the cause of the accident.