Driver flown to hospital after serious crash in Grove Hill

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) – The driver of a vehicle was flown to the hospital Wednesday after a serious crash in Clarke County.
We’re told the crash only involved one vehicle. The extent of injuries are unknown.
The crash occurred on Highway 84.
News 5 is sharing these photos from the Grove Hill Fire Department’s Facebook page.
