Driver flown to hospital after serious crash in Grove Hill

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) – The driver of a vehicle was flown to the hospital Wednesday after a serious crash in Clarke County.

We’re told the crash only involved one vehicle. The extent of injuries are unknown.

The crash occurred on Highway 84.

News 5 is sharing these photos from the Grove Hill Fire Department’s Facebook page.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories