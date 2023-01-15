MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be in observance on Monday, Jan. 16. There will be many events in Mobile and Baldwin Counties for those who want to honor the minister and activist.

Dr. MLK March

The annual march organized by People United to Advance the Dream Mobile will kick off at noon at Calloway Smith Middle School. The march will conclude at Cathedral Park.

Interfaith Service & Rally

Calloway Smith Middle School will also be hosting the city-wide interfaith service at 1 p.m. and a rally at 2 p.m.

MLK Day of Service

The 9th annual MLK Day of Service, hosted by Mobile United, will take place throughout the day Monday. Each city council member will be in their district working to “improve the public rights-of-way and waterways.” To register and view the seven sites where service will be happening, go to the Mobile Baykeeper website.

Dr. MLK Jr. Memorial Breakfast

The Port City Chapter of Blacks in Government, Inc. will be hosting its 33rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast. The breakfast will be Monday at 8:30 a.m. at The Calirojae. Tickets were sold in advance.

Baldwin County Martin Luther King Day March

The Baldwin County Martin Luther King Day March is set to happen Monday at 10 a.m. Anyone who would like to participate should meet at the Mike Ford Tennis Center. The march will end at the Fairhope Civic Center where there will be a program.

Alpha Phi Alpha Day of Service

In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., his brothers of the Beta Omicron Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity will be hosting a day of service and will be supplying needed items for the Penelope House.