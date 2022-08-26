GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Hundreds of visitors are expected to visit dozens of vendors set-up at the Greene County Market Day this weekend.

It’s the second market day this year organized by the county’s rural events committee across from the high school at 4191 High School Road, Leakesville. The initial event earlier this summer was introduced by the board of supervisors so local growers could have a place to sell produce.

“We had the first one in June and it was a huge success and then they asked us to do it quarterly,” said marketing manager Shonna Pierce. “It’s at the Rural Events Center, which is a great thing, because right now there’s rain every day and people are looking for places to go and sell their wares.”

Saturday’s edition, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., will double the number of vendors from June. 65 are currently signed up with items ranging the alphabet including arts and crafts, baked goods, custom leathercraft and woodworking, clothing, home decor, fitness instruction, gutters, jewelry and produce.

A handful of candidates for local public office will be set up. Popular food vendors from the county fair along with barbecue, seafood and kettle corn will be available.

“We welcome anyone that wants to come up. We’ve got space in the arena for anyone that gets rained out wherever they are, they want to come and set up,” said Pierce.

Vendors from a 150 mile radius of Greene County are scheduled to attend. Vehicles must be out of the building by 8:30 a.m. and booths must be fully set up by 9. Booth space is $25. A preliminary list of vendors is posted on the rural event center’s website and Facebook page.

The market day is a preview of the Greene County Fair with over 120 vendors expected in addition to animal shows, live music and hot air balloon rides October 28-30.