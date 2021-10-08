Domestic violence victim’s family shares her story to encourage other victims to get help

GAUTIER, Miss. (WKRG) — A Mississippi woman is back home after a domestic violence crash left her hospitalized for months.

The woman was run over by her ex-boyfriend as she left work, Gautier Police say.

The Gautier Police Department charged 21-year-old Terrance Sierra McNaughton with domestic violence and aggravated assault.

Nina’s family says this wasn’t the first time he attacked her. McNaughton was arrested last October for domestic violence assault involving the same victim, according to the Gautier Police Department.

In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, her sister, Sarah Cumbest is warning residents about how dangerous these relationships are and how to get out of them safely.

“I just want any victim to know it’s not going to get better, and they’re not going to change and to seek help and get out and save yourself,” said Cumbest. “I know the good is really good but the bad is really dangerous.”

This week marks five months since Nina was attacked by her ex-boyfriend, and she is still recovering from her injuries, her family says.

“She’s a fighter,” said Cumbest. “She pretty much is doing the same, she is in what they call a persistent vegetative state,” said Cumbest.

Nina is now at home with her family after spending months in a hospital and even a nursing home.

Cumbest expresses concern over the state of her sister’s health.

“It’s day by day at this point ya know? She does have an anoxic brain injury, which is pretty bad,” said Cumbest. “They did give my mom a prognosis of 18-24 months before she could make any progress or if she doesn’t make any progress. Literally, every day is a waiting game.”

Nina’s family encourages anyone who is in a potentially dangerous situation to reach out to shelters and get the help they need.