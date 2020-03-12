Dollar Tree catches fire on Halls Mill Road in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Dollar Tree caught fire in Mobile Wednesday afternoon. Mobile Fire-Rescue says a belt fan in a HVAC unit is to blame. No injuries have been reported.

It happened a the 5451 Halls Mill Road location around 1:30 p.m.

