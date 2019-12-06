Dog shot in head in Monroe County

MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Monroe County Animal Shelter reports a dog was brought in after it had been shot in the head.

The shelter tells News 5 the animal has several fragments in its head and around its nose and mouth.

“Because it’s small fragments of metal, they will not try to take it out, they let the tissue heal around it. He’s on steroids and antibiotics over the weekend,” they tell us.

We’re told once the swelling goes down and the infection is under control the dog will see an ophthalmologist.

A rescue organization in north Alabama is taking care of the animal. We’re told several dogs have been shot recently in Monroe County, according to the animal shelter.