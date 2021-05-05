Dog rescued from beaver trap in Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Animal Shelter says a dog that was caught in a beaver trap was rescued Tuesday afternoon.

Two Mobile County Animal Control (MCAS) Officers responded to a call from employees of FGS Surveyors, who were surveying some secluded land in the Irvington/Theodore area and came across a dog in need of rescue. After a drive through a creek, they were able to locate the dog near a pond. He had two feet trapped inside of beaver traps. The traps were removed, and he was transported to MCAS.

Animal control employees say the dog is doing well as of Wednesday morning and will be seen by a veterinarian. MCAS says they are hoping to find the dog’s owner.