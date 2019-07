GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 has learned DNA results have now positively identified remains found in a burned out rental car in Grand Bay back in March as that of Terri Sullivan.

Sullivan went missing from her mother’s home in Tibbie early one morning in January. She was on her way to work as a nurse at Springhill Medical Center.

Sullivan’s husband Samuel and his ex-wife Jenny Sullivan are charged with capital murder and kidnapping. They are expected back in court next month.