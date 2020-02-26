Dinosaur meet and greet in Mobile!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dinosaurs are coming to the Mobile Convention Center Feb. 28 to March 1! Take your kids and walk through what’s being called “the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in North America!”



Guests can take a stroll through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and the Triassic periods, and “Deep Dive” into the “Ancient Oceans” with the same ticket. You’ll come face-to-face with the largest apex predator that ever existed– a moving, life-size, 50-foot-long Megalodon, as well giant, prehistoric sea turtles, the first prehistoric dolphins, and more ancient ocean dwellers.

According to a press release, ‘Jurassic Quest’ is the only dinosaur event that has more than eighty true to life-sized animatronic dinosaur replicas from the very small, to the gigantic. You can see them move, roar and roam, and have the chance to interact with baby dinosaurs and adolescent walking dinosaurs.

Jurassic Quest worked in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur was painstakingly replicated in every detail. Guests will have the chance to learn all things paleontology at the excavation station, where they can dig up fossils and by visiting the dinosaur museum to see real dinosaur fossils dating back over 60 million years, including bones that originated in North America.

In addition to the life-like dinosaur exhibits, there are countless activities throughout the event for all ages, including dinosaur-themed rides, baby dinosaur shows, walking dinosaur shows, dinosaur-themed bounce houses, science stations and a dino cinema! There will also be face painting, crafts and coloring stations and much more.

For more information and to buy tickets visit www.JurassicQuest.com.

Jurassic Quest

Mobile Convention Center

February 28 – March 1, 2020

Friday 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

LATEST STORIES