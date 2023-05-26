MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile area has been a popular filming location for movies and television shows for many years. The city’s diverse architecture, historic landmarks and natural beauty make it the perfect backdrop for a variety of productions.

The options increase when you zoom out to include all of southern Alabama, from small towns to white sand beaches.

No surprise, then, that many famous movies have been filmed here. But it might surprise you to learn which ones. From independent gems to blockbusters and classics, check out our list of movies filmed in and around Mobile:

Movies filmed in and around Mobile

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

Keen-eyed viewers can catch several south Alabama locations in Steven Spielberg‘s 1977 sci-fi blockbuster, starring Richard Dreyfuss and Melinda Dillon. The landing strip complex behind Devil’s Tower was built in an abandoned World War II aircraft hangar at the former Brookley Air Force Base. Visitors to Bay Minette can tour the L & N Railroad station, which served as the backdrop for the film’s evacuation scene. And east of Fairhope, you can still find the house where a little boy was abducted by aliens.

Get Out (2017)

With his directorial debut “Get Out,” Jordan Peele established himself as a serious horror auteur, picking up an Oscar win for Best Original Screenplay. He also chose Fairhope and Mobile as the backdrops for his blistering psychological horror film. The movie’s opening abduction scene was filmed in Mobile’s Park Place district. Most of the action was filmed at The Armitage House in Fairhope. And the movie’s basement scenes brought filming back to Mobile, at Barton Academy.

Gerald’s Game (2017)

Netflix’s 2017 thriller “Gerald’s Game,” based on a novel of the same name by horror master Stephen King, was filmed in downtown Mobile. The movie stars Garla Gugino and Bruce Greenwood, but locals will recognize another face. WKRG News 5’s own Bill Riales appears in the movie, appropriately enough, as a television reporter. Producer and Fairhope native Scott Lumpkin said 90 percent of the movie was shot on the Gulf Coast. Director Mike Flanagan, also known for his 2019 Steven King Adaptation “Doctor Sleep” and the Nextflix series “The Haunting of Hill House,” often films in the American south.

Under Siege (1992)

Steven Seagal stars as a former Navy SEAL who must thwart a group of mercenaries, led by Tommy Lee Jones, after they take over the U.S. Navy battleship Missouri. Starring as the USS Missouri? In many scenes, it’s the USS Alabama, the centerpiece of Battleship Memorial Park in Mobile. The USS Drum, also at Battleship Park, portrayed the film’s North Korean submarine.

The Insider (1999)

This 1999 drama picked up seven Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor in a Leading Role for star Russell Crowe. Crowe’s co-star, Al Pacino, won the best actor Oscar in 1993 for “Scent of a Woman.” The Insider is based on a true story about a 60 Minutes segment about a tobacco industry whistleblower. A critical deposition hearing scene was filmed in the actual Pascagoula, Mississippi courtroom where the deposition was given.

Oculus (2013)

Remember when we said “Gerald’s Game” director Mike Flanagan likes to film in the south? He’d already worked on Alabama’s Gulf Coast, filming 2013’s horror film Oculus in Fairhope in just three weeks. The supernatural horror movie scored at the box office, earning $44 million on a $5 million budget.

The Final Destination (2009)

The fourth installment of the Final Destination series was shot mostly in New Orleans. But the opening crash sequence was captured at the Mobile International Speedway in Irvington, Alabama. The movie follows a group of people who escape that crash, as Death stalks and kills them — Bobby Campo, Shantel VanSanten and Mykelti Williamson — one by one.

Heist (2015)

Two-time Academy Award-winner Robert De Niro traveled to Mobile to film 2015’s action thriller “Heist.” Directed by Scott Mann, the movie follows a casino heist led by an employee who needs the money to pay for his sick daughter’s $300,000 surgery. The Battle House Hotel was transformed into a 1940’s-style “The Swan Casino.” Additional filming happened on the Causeway near Battleship Park.

Rage (2014)

Not just filmed in Mobile, 2014’s action crime thriller “Rage” is set in the Port City, where a career criminal turned legitimate businessman can’t escape his past. Nicholas Cage stars with Rachel Nichols, Peter Stormare and Danny Glover.

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

The seventh installment of the Friday the 13th franchise was filmed in October and November 1987 at Byrnes Lake in Baldwin County and in nearby Mobile in February 1988. Devoted Jason Voorhees fans will also know “The New Blood” was Kane Hodder‘s first appearance as the slasher film icon.

Jesus Revolution (2023)

Based on a book by Greg Laurie, 2023’s Christian drama is about a seemingly counter-culture movement toward Christianity in southern California in the late sixties. Locations in Fairhope, Daphne and Mobile proved suitable stand-ins for SoCal. The film stars Joel Courtney, Jonathan Roumie, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Kelsey Grammer. WKRG News 5’s Bill Riales sat down with some of the movie’s stars to talk about their experience filming on the Gulf Coast.

Full list of movies filmed in Alabama

We didn’t mention every movie filmed in and around Mobile, but we covered quite a few. There are many more. And there are many more movies filmed in Alabama. The Alabama Film Office keeps track of feature films made fully or partially on location in the state:

Production CompanyYearAlabama Location
Jesus RevolutionK1 Production, Inc.2022Mobile
Wire RoomWire Room Movie, LLC2022Birmingham
The Tutor Tutor Productions, LLC2022Birmingham
About My FatherK1 Production, Inc.2021Mobile
Soul Assassin (known as Die Like Lovers)DLL, LLC2021Birmingham, Bessemer
Wrong PlaceWrong Place Movie, LLC2021Birmingham
LanskyMLI Pictures, LLC2020Mobile, Orange Beach, Gulf Shores
Castle FallsCastle Falls Production, LLC2020Birmingham, Tuscaloosa
The Map of Tiny Perfect ThingsTiny Perfect Productions, Inc.2020Mobile, Fairhope
CollectionHemlock Circle Production, LLC2020Birmingham, Bessemer
Sand MountainSnake Doc, LLC2019Birmingham
VoicesBlue Muse Entertainment, LLC2019Mobile
Hell On the BorderHOTB Productions, LLC2019Birmingham
The Vanished (Known as Hour of Lead)HOL Productions, Inc.2019Birmingham
Devil All the TimeKnockemstiff, Inc.2019Birmingham
I Still BelieveI Still Believe, LLC2019Mobile
InheritanceWhite Coment Productions, Inc2019Birmingham
Son of the SouthSOTS Productions, LLC2019Montgomery
SuperCoolSuperCool Film, LLC2019Mobile
The FriendThe Friend Movie, LLC2019Mobile
Just MercyWarner Bros. Pictures2019Montgomery
PeelRJD Filmworks, LLC2018Mobile
This is the YearThe Last Song PS, LLC2018Mobile
Sword of TrustHog Jaws, LLC2018Birmingham
ArkansasArkansas Movie, LLC2018Mobile
Inherit the ViperViper Productions, LLC2018Birmingham
The Fanatic (Known as Moose)Primal Film, LLC2018Birmingham
Second SamuelII Sam Production, LLC2018Dothan
Line of Duty (Known as Live)Hassik Films Live, LLC2018Birmingham
KarmaKartoo Productions, Inc2018Mobile
ZeroZero Productions, Inc2018Huntsville, Harvest
AboveHallows Movie, LLC2018Mobile
EmbattledChampion Films, Inc2018Birmingham
Into the AshesITA Holdings, LLC2018Birmingham
MaryMary Productions South2017Mobile, Fairhope, Orange Beach
Office UprisingOffice Uprising, LLC2017Birmingham
Truth or DareAngel Cake Truth, LLC2017Birmingham, Bessemer
Trading PaintTrading Paint, LLC2017Birmingham, Talladega, Hueytown, Bessemer, Hoover
On the RunPink Freud, LLC2017Birmingham, Bessemer
Between WorldsRise Up, LLC2017Mobile, Fairhope
BiggerBigger Than Life Productions, LLC2017Birmingham, Gulf Shores
Black WaterBlack Water Movie, LLC2017Mobile
Gerald’s GameHandcuffs LLC2016Fairhope
Let There Be LightLTBL Films, LLC2016Birmingham
Get OutSid & Roth South, LLC2016Mobile, Fairhope
Run the RaceRun the Race Productions2016Birmingham
ExtractionFernden Extraction Productions, LLC2015Mobile
Island In the SunIsland In the Sun, LLC2015Mobile, Fairhope
Holding PatternsBack to Baltimore Movie, Inc.2015Mobile
USS IndianapolisUSS Indianapolis Production, Inc2015Mobile, Orange Beach
HushSilence Production South, LLC2015Mobile
Here Comes RustyPink Bandana AL, LLC2015Mobile
Perfect WeaponPerfect Weapon, LLC2015Mobile
AetherAether Prologue, LLC2014Mobile
HeistGeorgia Film Fund Twenty Four Productions, LLC2014Mobile
WoodlawnWoodlawn Productions, LLC2014Birmingham
SelmaSelma Productions, Inc.2014Selma, Montgomery
Nigel & Oscar vs. The SasquatchNo-Sasquatch, LLC2014Mobile, Wilmer, Delta
ViceGeorgia Film Fund Twenty Four Productions2014Mobile
The PrinceGeorgia Film Fund Twenty Four Productions, LLC2013Mobile
Muscle ShoalsEar Goggles / Magnolia Pictures2013Florence, Muscle Shoals
Rage (Known as Tokarev)Tokarev Productions, Inc.2013Mobile
Need for SpeedBandito Brothers2013Phenix City
Coffee ShopCoffee Shop Movie, LLC2013Birmingham, Fairhope
A ConvergenceConvergence, LLC2013Mobile
SomniaQNO Productions South, LLC2013Mobile
DroppedHallows Movie, Inc.2013Prattville, Montgomery, Millbrook, Wetumpka
Mom’s Night OutNight Out, LLC2013Birmingham
OculusLasser Productions, LLC2012Mobile, Fairhope
Grace UnpluggedCorman Deo Studios2012Birmingham
Home FrontHome Front, LLC2012Mobile
Space WarriorsSpace Warriors, LLC2012Huntsville
The Phoenix RisesPhoenix Rises, LLC2012Mobile
Yellow DayProvidence Film Partners, LLC2012Mobile
Saving HarmonyLCR Film LLC2012Colbert County
“42”Ebbets Productions, LLC2012Birmingham
The Nocturnal ThirdWonder Mill Films2011Huntsville
SkyHookSkyHook LLC2011Mobile
Counter-ClockwiseCounter Clockwise Productions2011Mobile
Smile As Big As the MoonMcGee Street Productions2011Huntsville
USS SeaviperVillani Rockhill Productions/Mighty Moments Motion Pictures2010Mobile
A Genesis FoundWonder Mill Films2010Decatur, Hunstsville, Plevna, Moundville, Tuscaloosa
The One WarriorFred/Gulf Coast Films2010Mobile, Dauphin Island, Natural Bridge
Saints of Mt. ChristopherBases Loaded Entertainment2010Mobile
Man In the MazeApplied Art Productions2010Tuscumbia, Florence, Muscle Shoals
Company MBlack Scorpion Films2010Bessemer, Monroeville
AwakenedAtlas Asset Management2010Birmingham
AfterAfter Productions/Seabourne Pictures2010Bessemer, Birmingham, Decatur
October BabyGravitas, LLC2010Mobile, Dauphin Island, Birmingham, Helena, Homewood
LiftedListed Pictures, LLC2009Birmingham
Due DateWarner Bros.2009Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Delta
Final Destination 4New Line Cinema2008Mobile
Birth of a Legend: Story of the WAWAWippoorwill Hollow Films2007Muscle Shoals, Tuscumbia, Sheffield, Florence
American IdentityLighting Pictures2006Anniston
BloodlinesStoryTyme Entertainment2006Dothan
HoneydripperAnarchist’s Convention Films2006Greenville
Like Moles, Like RatsKooroc Films, LLC2006Huntsville
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky BobbyColumbia Pictures2005Talladega
When I Find the OceanCypress Moon Productions2005Muscle Shoals, Selma, Gulf Shores
Failure to LaunchParamount Pictures2005Cherokee County, Gadsden
ConstellationConstellation LLC2004Huntsville
Heavens FallStrata Productions2004Monroeville, Montgomery, Union Springs
The NoviceThe Novice LLC2004Mobile
Camp D.O.A.Magic City Films2004Birmingham
Lightning BugAlmost Human Productions2003Cullman
Dead BirdsDead Birds Films Inc./Silver Nitrate2003Mobile & Montgomery
FrankenfishBayou Films Inc./Silver Nitrate2003Spanish Fort
Big FishColumbia Pictures2003Montgomery, Wetumpka, Prattville, Tallassee
Tough LuckCurb Entertainment2002Mobile
Under the Sidewalk MoonCrescent Moon Films2002Birmingham
Alabama Love StoryR & G Productions, LLC2001Tuscaloosa
The Rosa Parks StoryCBS Television2001Montgomery & Wetumpka
Love LizaLove Liza Productions2001Mobile
World TravelerWit Productions2000Birmingham
The WakingTim Card Productions2000Mobile/Montgomery
Hometown LegendJenkins Entertainment2000Mobile
Mi AmigoAzalea Film Productions1999Mobile
Scottsboro: An American TragedyTen/Twenty Productions/PBS1999Scottsboro
RustinGrabba-Bat Productions1999Birmingham
SacrificeAmerican Home Video1999Mobile
George Wallace: Settin’ the Woods on FirePBS/WGBH Production Company1999Montgomery
Main StreetWeaver Productions1998Birmingham
Palmer’s PickupCoppola Productions1998Anniston/Mobile
Selma, Lord, SelmaDisney1998Selma
The InsiderTouchstone Pictures1998Mobile
Cracker ManITVS/PBS1998Auburn
Hostile IntentDTP Productions1997Mobile
Southern HeartsISAAC Productions1997Mentone
Her Maiden NamePam White Productions1997Birmingham
Four Little GirlsHBO1997Birmingham
HostageFour Corners Entertainment1997Mobile
Steel ChariotsDisney1997Talladega
The P.A.C.K.DTP Productions1996Mobile
StarstruckStarstruck Productions1996Huntsville
Jeremy’s EggSouthern Eagle Productions1996Huntsville
Soul of the GameHBO1995Birmingham
Tom SawyerDisney1995Mooresville/Decatur/Huntsville
Grass HarpNew Line Cinema1995Wetumpka/Prattville
Executive DecisionWarner Bros.1995Mobile
Bio-ForceSouthern Star Studios1994Mobile
Power PlaySouthern Star Studios1994Mobile
CobbWarner Bros.1994Birmingham
Good Cop, Bad CopWestside Studios1993Mobile
Body SnatchersSolo Films1992Selma
Double VisionAction Int. Films1992Mobile
Night TrapAction Int. Films1992Mobile
Under SiegeWarner Bros.1992Mobile
Center of the WebAction Int. Films1991Mobile
Mission of the SharkFries Ent. (CBS)1991Mobile
Stone ColdStone Group Pictures1990Mobile
Blue SkyOrion Pictures1990Selma
Raw NerveAction Int. Films1990Mobile
Elvis’ GraveWestbrook Productions1989Birmingham
Soul TakerPacific West1989Mobile
The Final SanctionAction Int. Films1989Mobile
Invasion ForceAction Int. Films1989Mobile
Rapid FireAction Int. Films1989Mobile
FireheadAction Int. Films1989Mobile
One for the MoneyAction Int. Films1989Mobile
Long Walk HomeNew Visions Pictures1989Montgomery
Lost PlatoonAction Int. Films1988Mobile
Mississippi BurningOrion1988Lafayette
Friday 13th Part VIIParamount1988Mobile
War and RemembranceABC Circle Films1987Mobile
Roses Are For the RichPhoenix Productions1987Birmingham
Portrait of AmericaWTBS1987Statewide
Verne MillerAlive/UAA Productions1986Birmingham
Time to TriumphCBS1986Fort Rucker/Phenix City
Space Camp20th Century Fox1986Huntsville
The RiverUniversal1984Birmingham
Secrets of the Phantom CavernsSandy Howard Productions1983Grant
Stroker AceWarner Bros./Universal1983Talladega
Shadow WaltzRavencliff Productions1983Birmingham/Shelby County
A Walk Through the 20th CenturyCBS1983Montgomery/Tuskegee
Benny’s PlaceABC1981Birmingham
Rascals and RobbersCBS1981Childersburg/Talladega/Alpine Bay
Many MansionsPBS1980Huntsville
End of AugustManagement West1980Mobile
Back RoadsCBS1980Mobile
Kent StateNBC1980Gadsden
Jaws of SatanUnited Artists1980Tuscaloosa/Eutaw/Childersburg
Death ShipAvco Embassy1979Mobile
Sister, Sister20th Century Fox1979Montgomery
Norma Rae20th Century Fox1978Opelika/Auburn
The RavagersColumbia Pictures1978Huntsville/Birmingham
HooperWarner Brothers1978Tuscaloosa
Close Encounters of The Third KindColumbia Television1977Mobile
Movin’ OnNetwork Television1976Mobile
Stay HungryUnited Artists1975Birmingham
The Traveling ExecutionerMGM Studios1970Montgomery
The Heart Is A Lonely HunterWarner Brothers1967Selma
A Christmas MemoryNetwork Television1966Montgomery
A Thanksgiving VisitorNetwork Television1966Montgomery
To Kill A MockingbirdUniversal Pictures1963Monroeville
The Phenix City StoryUnited Artists1955Phenix City
Twelve O’Clock High20th Century Fox1949Fort Rucker