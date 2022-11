(WKRG) — Saturday’s popular educational show for kids, “Did I Mention Invention,” will not air Nov. 5 on WKRG TV. The show is being preempted by CBS Sports programming.

We appreciate your understanding, and not to worry. You can catch your “Did I Mention Invention” with your favorite morning programming the following Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7:30 a.m. on WKRG.