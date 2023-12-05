UPDATE (12:15 p.m.): News 5 has learned that Leroy High School will be out of session for its Class 1A state championship.

The decision was made today, a source told News 5.

LHS’s Facebook page now says, “The decision has been made to dismiss school on Thursday Dec. 7th. We hope to see you all in Tuscaloosa, cheering for your Leroy Bears.”

Previous Reporting:

LEROY, Ala. (WKRG) — Washington County Public School Superintendent Lisa Connell will not cancel school for the Class 1A state championship, in which Leroy High School will play, News 5 has learned.

The game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday at Bryant Denny Stadium. The Leroy Bears, ranked No. 1, will take on Coosa Christian.

According to a Washington County School Board member, people in Leroy are outraged that Connell said students at LHS will not be excused to watch the Bears defend the state title.

WKRG has reached out to Connell and is waiting to hear back.

Travel time from Leroy to Tuscaloosa is about two-and-a-half hours. Locals expect it to be a packed house at Tuesday’s school board meeting in Chatom, where Connell is expected to hear complaints about the situation.

The school board meeting will be held 6 p.m. at the Chatom High School auditorium.

