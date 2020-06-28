DeSoto’s Seafood Kitchen temporarily closing for deep clean

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) -- Poetry and prayers. These may not be the first things you would expect out of a group of bearded bikers in leather and bandanas, hanging out at a local biker bar. One by one, they stood and read the prose. The hot Alabama sun beat down on them, gleaming off their biker vests and their sunglasses as they read the lines, and choked back tears.

No, they haven't given up their motorcycle clubs to become a poetry group. This is an annual event to honor the bikers lost in the past year. The poetry is read, their names read aloud, and then placed on a wall outside of Boondock's, a popular biker hang out. This year, the riders are placing the name of the youngest person they've ever had to read, a 17-year-old Vigor High senior. Instead of graduation, Patrick Crawford's family had a funeral. He was killed just days before he was to walk the stage. "He'd been riding since he was 3," his mother, Shannon Stewart told me, "he was a real good kid, did a lot of volunteer work."