DeSoto’s Seafood Kitchen temporarily closing for deep clean

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — DeSoto’s Seafood Kitchen is temporarily closing for a deep clean due to coming in contact with COVID-19. The staff was instructed they can isolate while the restaurant is cleaned.
DeSoto’s hasn’t mentioned a reopening date but hope to reopen soon.
You can read the full notice from DeSoto’s below:
