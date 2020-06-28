DeSoto’s Seafood Kitchen temporarily closing for deep clean

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — DeSoto’s Seafood Kitchen is temporarily closing for a deep clean due to coming in contact with COVID-19. The staff was instructed they can isolate while the restaurant is cleaned.

DeSoto’s hasn’t mentioned a reopening date but hope to reopen soon.

You can read the full notice from DeSoto’s below:

