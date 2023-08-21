ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman shot at gas station clerk Monday morning.

The incident happened around 9 AM at the Smart Fill Gas Station on Pine Forest Road.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the gas station for a woman trespassing.

Deputies say the gas station employees got the woman out of the store before their arrival and she then shot at an employee. The employee was able to run away and was not injured.

Deputies later located the woman in the area, and say she then shot herself.

The woman was transported to a local hospital by EMS.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating.