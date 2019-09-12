Deputies say man drove in excess of 100 mph on city streets

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for allegedly driving over 100 miles per hour through city streets.

Deputies spotted two cars street racing on Highway 98 around 11 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the Chevrolet sedan slowed down, but the driver of the BMW sped up when he says the lights and sirens.

Authorities say the driver, identified as 31-year-old Andrew Garrett of Fort Walton Beach, sped through Destin residential areas. The average speed limit was 35 miles per hour. Deputies say Garrett was driving more than 90 miles per hour. Garrett ended up hitting a fire hydrant on Mountain Drive and was forced to stop. When deputies caught up with him, they say he smelled of alcohol.

Garrett is charged with hit and run, racing on a roadway, reckless driving with property damage, DUI, fleeing and eluding, and driving with a suspended license habitual offender.