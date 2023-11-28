MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ten schools across the state of Alabama received the A+ College Ready ‘School of Excellence’ award for record academic growth.

Two schools in the Mobile area made that list: Denton Magnet School of Technology and Orange Beach High School.

“It is a great honor for our school to be part of the A+ program and receive this award for academic achievement,” Denton Magnet Principal Alastair Stevenson said. “Our students and teachers have been working hard and certainly deserve to be recognized for their success.”

Denton Magnet School saw a 70-point increase this school year. The school has been part of the A+ College Ready program since 2022.

Schools that earned the award have met or exceeded their academic goals for the 2022-23 school year.

A+ College Ready is partnered with the Alabama State Department of Education to develop a diverse pipeline of students for success in college, career and life through expanded access of AP courses and other challenging coursework for middle and high school students.

The program also provides extensive training and support for teachers in order to make the goals achievable.

Listed below are the schools across the state that earned the A+ College Ready ‘School of Excellence’ award.

Award-winning schools:

Benjamin Russell High School

Denton Magnet School of Technology

Central High School of Clay County

Orange Beach High School

Plainview High School

Hewitt-Trussville High School

Wetumpka High School

Parrish Junior High School

Jasper Junior High School

Winston County High School

