Debate on eliminating the term ‘race’ on Mobile city forms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An ordinance to eliminate the term “race” on city official forms and documents has stirred up controversy and was debated on in Tuesday’s city council meeting.

The change was discussed at city council to allow for a debate and then a vote at next week’s meeting. However, this didn’t come without disagreements from those in attendance.

“When I hear replacing race with ethnicity, who does that benefit? It doesn’t benefit black people,” said Leo Alexander, who was the main citizen who debated this ordinance of eliminating the term race during the meeting. Much of his debate was aimed at councilman Fred Richardson, who proposed the change in the first place, saying “this ordinance sponsored by Richardson is something that will do nothing but be more divisive to our community.”

Alexander also ridiculed Richardson for calling “black” a parasite, saying he was proud of skin color. He went on to say “when we see our black skin, we see strength, we see perseverance and we see beauty.” But Councilman Richardson was quick to explain his reasoning for using parasite to describe the color of someone’s skin. Richardson said, “Color cannot exist on its own. If I told you to bring me black by itself, what could you bring? It cannot exist by itself; it has to exist on itself meaning it’s a parasite.”

Richardson went on to say this notion to change race to ethnicity on Mobile documents is something that he believes will move us forward and lessen the divide.

“We need to be in the same race as all other human beings. It is time for America… that’s why they are fighting racism to get rid of the whole notion of race,” Richardson said.

This ordinance will have it’s final vote next week at the city council meeting on June 23.

