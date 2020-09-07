MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Kari Whatley, from the Equine Therapy Group, is with WKRG News 5 this afternoon on the subject of dealing with the pressure of feeling overwhelmed.

When asked what one should do when feeling overwhelmed, Whatley said “that it’s easy to get overwhelmed since it starts with us saying. ‘I should…'”

Whatley said to prevent the feeling of being overwhelmed instead of saying “I should.” Replace it with “I could.”

To see the full interview with Kari Whatley on the pressure of being overwhelmed, watch the video above.

