Dealing with anxiety and stress during protests

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The anxiety from protests occurring on a daily basis – both locally and across the country – can have a serious impact on a person’s stress level.

Kari Whatley with the Equine Therapy Group says these protests are impacting people in a big way because negative emotions spread faster than positive emotions.

“Seeing things repetitively will remind you of events in your own life that made you feel fearful, or helpless, or angry,” she said. “A lot of the things we feel when we watch these riots and the things we’re all experiencing right now.”

These feelings Whatley addresses can stick with a person all day. To help cope with the stress and anxiety Kari said “stepping away from the media for a while… as much as the media and news is important, it’s also a smart thing to limit the intake of social media and how much you watch the news. It’s a good thing to be informed but not over informed.”

