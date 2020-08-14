UPDATE: Conecuh County Sheriff says homeowner shot at three men breaking into house, killing one

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (4:34 p.m. 8/14/20): Conecuh County Sheriff Randy Brock says two brothers and another family member were trying to break into a home Friday afternoon. The trio did not know the homeowner was inside, and the homeowner fired shots at them, striking one of the men. Brock said the homeowner is the one who called the Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office to tell them he shot someone. The men ran off and loaded their family member onto a pickup truck bed and fled into Escambia County, Ala., where authorities located them. The suspect who was shot has died.

Original story

Officials assisting in the investigation confirm a deadly shooting that happened in Conecuh County Friday afternoon.

According to officials, the shooting happened in Conecuh County between two brothers. They drove to Escambia County, Alabama where the victim was pronounced dead at a home in Brewton.

News 5 has reached out to the Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

