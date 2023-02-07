MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — What makes a great Super Bowl commercial? Just ask personal injury attorney David J. Maloney. For more than a decade, he’s produced local spots that get national attention.

WKRG News 5 spoke with Maloney about his upcoming 2023 Super Bowl commercial. He says it’s his most ambitious yet.

While we can’t give away everything about 2023’s production, we can tell you to expect everything you’ve come to love about Maloney’s commercials — big production and smart humor. This year, he’s taking on one of the 80s most iconic movies.

Maloney’s commercials often poke fun at other personal injury attorneys — and himself. An early commercial played off the then-popular ‘Most Interesting Man in the World’ commercials. In his version, Maloney was the “Most Reachable Lawyer in the World.”

He’s spoofed James Bond and jumped out of an airplane. In 2020, Maloney replicated scenes from the classic mafia film The Godfather in which characters bearing suspicious resemblances to insurance company mascots are “taken out.”

In 2022, Maloney took on Back to the Future. He mined his own origin story as a teenager inspired to fight for the underdog after reading To Kill a Mockingbird in English class. In this commercial, Maloney and the Doc race back in time (yes, in a real DeLorean) to give his younger self a copy of Harper Lee’s classic before the present-day lawyer disappeared.

The commercials are all in good fun. But, as Maloney explained, the commercials also remind people that “when somebody calls my office and asks for me, they’re going to get me.”

“For 23 years, it’s been not just my mantra but my professional way of life,” Maloney said.

Behind these fun, often over-the-top commercials, is a serious lawyer. Maloney said the real goal of the ads is to make sure people know that he’s the local guy who will personally return their call.

“The Super Bowl is something I enjoy doing,” Maloney said. “But at the end of the day, my job is to help people. That’s my job.”

“When you hire a lawyer, there are two things you should be getting,” Maloney said. “One is an end result. The other is some peace of mind along the way. Every lawyer is going to tell you you’ll get a good result. Every lawyer will tell you they’re great. But if you’re not getting the second half, the peace of mind, you’re not getting what you pay for. How do you get your peace of mind? You hire someone who returns your phone call.”

As Maloney explained, it’s a lot of work. But he prides himself on his work ethic. Maloney said, more than anything else, his work ethic is what sets him apart from other lawyers.

So what can we say about Maloney’s upcoming commercial? Maloney said they’ve shot 16 iconic scenes from a classic 80s movie. But beyond that, all he would say is, “you’ll get to see what happens when David J. Maloney takes a day off.”