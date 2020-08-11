Daughter fills out nursing home job application to be with her mom

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Right now Sheila Yarborough is a real estate broker, but she’s hoping to add a new job to her resume this week.

“I want to go to work here. I can sweep, I can cut grass, I can do whatever needs to be done so that I can see my mom,” she said.

Sheila hasn’t seen her 84-year-old mom, Emma Sumrall, in 5 months and since only employees are allowed inside her nursing home Sheila is taking desperate measures to get inside.

“I’m here today, with my application in hand, fixing to hand it in. The plan is they’re going to hire me to be a weekend receptionist so that I can see my mom,” she added.

It was three weeks ago today when she received a call around midnight from the nursing home. Staff informed her that her mom had fallen out of her bed and needed to get a CT scan at the hospital.

“And I said you’re taking her against my will and if she gets COVID I’m blaming you for it,” said Yarborough.

A week later her mom tested positive for COVID-19. She says she knows nursing home staff are doing all they can to care for her mom, she’s ready to get in there to see for herself.

LATEST STORIES: