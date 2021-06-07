Darrin Southall indicted for escape attempt

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man known as a drug kingpin to Gulf Coast investigators has been indicted by a federal grand jury for escaping from the Clarke County jail.

Darrin Southall was being held in Clarke County on drug conspiracy charges when he escaped last month. He was recaptured a short time later and placed in the Baldwin County Jail in Bay Minette.

Court records show Southall was indicted along with more than a dozen others for his involvement in a drug conspiracy that operated from 2016 to 2021.

Southall has also been named a person of interest in the murder investigation of the grandparents of local rapper Honeycomb Brazy. Tony and Lelia Lewis were found dead in their home in February after someone fired shots and a fire destroyed the home.

