Daphne officer charged with indecent exposure

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Daphne officer is no longer on the job after being accused of exposing himself to a woman at the Hollowbrook neighborhood pool in Fairhope.
Fairhope Police Chief Stephanie Hollinghead confirmed to News 5 that Joshua Turner is charged with indecent exposure.
Daphne PD states he is no longer a member of the police department.
Turner was said to have resigned after allegations were made against him.
