Daphne officer charged with indecent exposure

WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Daphne officer is no longer on the job after being accused of exposing himself to a woman at the Hollowbrook neighborhood pool in Fairhope.

Fairhope Police Chief Stephanie Hollinghead confirmed to News 5 that Joshua Turner is charged with indecent exposure.

Daphne PD states he is no longer a member of the police department.

Turner was said to have resigned after allegations were made against him.

