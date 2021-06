DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Most of us know of Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history. She’s so good, she’s created tumbling moves that only a few have mastered. One of them lives right here on the Gulf Coast!

Brie Clark of Daphne is sticking the “Biles I,” and she’s only the fourth person to do it in competition! Watch the full interview above.