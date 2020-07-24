Daphne and Foley to have new mayors

Daphne and Foley will have new mayors and Dauphin Island will not have an election at all.

Municipal elections are August 25 in some Alabama cities. Qualification for candidates ended this week.

Daphne mayor Dane Haygood will not seek a third four-year term in office. Four people are running to replace him: Steve Carey, Michael Hobbs, Robin LeJeune, and Selena Vaughn.

Foley Mayor John Koniar will not be running for re-election either. He was appointed to the vacant job in 2006 and won re-election in 2008, 2012 and 2016. Aaron D. Bika and former city councilman Ralph Hellmich will face off to replace Koniar.

On Dauphin Island, an election won’t be necessary after only one candidate qualified for each elected position. Long time mayor Jeff Collier returns for another term, while Gene Cox, Earle Connell and Clinton Collier remain on the city council. Trey Alderman and Rich Colberg join the council, replacing Wayne Strickland and Shirley Robinson who chose not to run for re-election.