Damage seen at WKRG News 5’s Bill Riales’ home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Sally still wreaks havoc as the Category 2 hurricane travels northeast.
WKRG News 5’s Bill Riales also saw damage at his own home. After daybreak, Riales’ family shared photos of the trees damaged in their back garden.
