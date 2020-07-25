D.J. Fluker’s girlfriend charged with assaulting him

Ravens lineman says this wasn't the first time

Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman D.J. Fluker was the victim of an alleged domestic assault earlier this month in Maryland, according to a report by ESPN.

The incident happened July 13 in Reisterstown, Maryland. Fluker told officers that his girlfriend, Kimberly Davis, punched him in the nose during an argument. Davis said she didn’t mean to hurt Fluker. She was arrested on a charge of second-degree simple assault. There was a witness to the incident.

Fluker told police that this was not the first time Davis had assaulted him. Video obtained by ESPN showed Davis repeatedly hitting Fluker during a late-June incident in which they argued over the care of their daughter.

Fluker signed with the Ravens as a free agent over the off-season, after spending the last two years with the Seattle Seahawks. He played at McGill-Toolen before graduating from Foley High School. He played college football at the University of Alabama.

