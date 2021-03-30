Cynthia Gonzales says her life is a testament to the Lord and family – Remarkable Women of The Gulf Coast

Mobile, Ala. – (WKRG) Cynthia Gonzales never planned to join the military, but enlisted in the U.S. Army to pay for college thirty five years ago.

Her military career continues to be on the move as well as her college education. In December of 2020, she earned a new rank of Lieutenant Colonel. She serves as Assistant Chief Nurse of the 306 Field Hospital in Fort Gillem, Georgia.

“It’s just like breathing…to me it’s just like breathing. I cannot not serve. I cannot not help somebody that’s in need. There’s just so many people here that are in need, said Gonzales.

As a child, family members recall her being kind of quiet, always reading and studying. “She went above and beyond you know. She kept pushing to get where she wanted to be,” said Lucy Pickett, Gonzales’ mother.

Within months she will achieve her next major accomplishment and receive her doctorate of nursing practice.

“The army instilled such values in me for strength, for leadership, for my voice to be heard, for me to make my own decisions, for me to be a guide, for me to be a mentor,” said Gonzales.

After retiring from the military in about five years, she hopes to work with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help military veterans who are hurting.

“I’ve seen so many things, so many soldiers, airmen, marines that have struggles and still struggling. The system of healthcare, it’s a great system, but it could be better,” said Gonzales.

She comes from a close family, a strong mother, and enjoys being a boy mom and grandmother. Above all, Gonzales loves the Lord.

“Most important to me is my relationship with God because I know when my relationship with God flourishes, then my relationship with man flourishes because it’s only through his love that I can love myself, that I can love others, that I can be a help to others, that I can be who he put me on this earth to be.”

Though she is stationed in Georgia, Gonzales says Mobile will always be home. She’s a Mobile girl and Mobile is who she is.

She’s humbled to be chosen as a Remarkable Woman of The Gulf Coast, “The Remarkableness about me is a testament to the blessings of the Lord and my family.”