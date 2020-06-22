Crews battle fire at a mobile home park in Okaloosa County

LAUREL HILL, Fla. (WKRG) — Crews are responding to an early morning fire at a mobile home park in Laurel Hill.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, fire was reported around 5 a.m. at Gant Mobile Home Park on New Ebenezer road.

There are no further details at this time and the fire is still under investigation.

