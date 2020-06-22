LAUREL HILL, Fla. (WKRG) — Crews are responding to an early morning fire at a mobile home park in Laurel Hill.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, fire was reported around 5 a.m. at Gant Mobile Home Park on New Ebenezer road.
There are no further details at this time and the fire is still under investigation.
LATEST STORIES
- Three teenagers killed in a car crash in Bay Minette
- South Korean officials worry about a resurgence of coronavirus
- Crews battle fire at a mobile home park in Okaloosa County
- Publix issues recall for some salads
- Second person wounded following shooting in Seattle’s protest zone