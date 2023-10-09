GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — Crews in Gulf Breeze have been working to put out a wildfire in the Naval Live Oaks Area.

As of Monday afternoon, the fire is contained, but according to officials with Gulf Islands National Sea Shore, there is still an active fire within the burn area.

Multiple crews responded Sunday afternoon to the wildfire named the “Jackson Fire” at Gulf Islands National Seashore’s Naval Live Oaks preserve.

Flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the 44-acre wildfire near Highway 98, causing road closures in the area and alarming residents.

“When we were driving down Highway 98, I just saw billowing smoke in the air,” said Gulf Breeze resident Stacy Chrisco. “A lot of flames and it was just getting a lot closer and closer to the road; so luckily we saw fire trucks coming in and they took care of the situation really fast.”

It took a response from the Gulf Breeze and Midway Fire Departments, the Florida Forest Service, the Gulf Breeze Police Department and the National Park Service to contain the fire.

“We’re just glad we have the local first responders who responded so quickly and hopefully there’s no damage to any structures or people or animals so we’re concerned about that,” said resident Mary StClair.

According to Gulf Islands National Sea Shore, no injuries have been reported and no structures were damaged. The cause of the wildfire is currently unknown.

Those with Gulf Islands National Seashore are reminding people to use caution when driving through the area, and say due to weather, smoke may gather on the roadway causing road closures or delays.