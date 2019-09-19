Crestview woman wants justice after father is hit, killed in wheelchair

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman is devastated after her father was found dead after being run over by a car on Highway 90 near Hare Street Tuesday night and the driver is still on the run.

“It’s been very hard,” Becky Glover said. “It will be for a very long time.”

Glover was driving down Highway 90 around 9 p.m. Tuesday and had no idea she would come up on an active scene to find her father dead. Wilber Ray Heath, 71, was hit by a car that kept going eastbound as he tried to cross the street in his wheelchair.

“It’s been really, really hard especially driving up on it and seeing that it was my dad,” Glover said. “That was pretty tough.”

She went back out to the area where it happened Wednesday and came home with a bag of his belongings that were left on the side of the road including his hat, a piece of his shoe and the armrest on his wheelchair.

“This is what I have left of my father..this is all I have,” she said.

An arrest warrant has been issued for William Michael Boles, 48, but troopers have reason to believe he might have left Crestview and may be in the Covington and Andalusia, Alabama area. Boles is facing charges of leaving the scene of a deadly crash and several other traffic offenses.

“He took away one of the best things in my life and how could you ever knowingly hit a man or anybody in a wheelchair and keep going,” Glover said.

She just wants justice and she has faith that she and her family will get it.

“God’s got it,” she said. “I’m gonna let God deal with this one.”

Heath would have turned 72 on September 24. He leaves behind his daughter, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.