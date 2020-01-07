Crestview man dies after crashing into tractor

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man is dead he crashed into a tractor parked along State Road 85.
Jacob Wetherbee, 28, was traveling southbound on State Road 85 approaching the intersection of Plympton Road when his truck drifted into the northbound lane, hitting a stop sign and crashing into the rear of the tractor.
