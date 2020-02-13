Crestview man charged with fraud while posing with others as Wu-Tang Clan

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men have been arrested and charged in Georgia with using fraudulent and stolen credit cards to steal from hotels and a limousine company.

Aaron Barnes-Burpo, 28, of Crestview, and Walker Washington, 51, allegedly organized a group of men and women who portrayed themselves as affiliated with the Roc Nation production company and the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan. They are accused of using those fictitious representations along with fraudulent and stolen credit cards to rent luxury limousines, including a Rolls Royce, and defraud hotels of thousands of dollars in goods and services in Atlanta, Macon and Nashville.

The men are charged with one count of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

“Thanks to alert citizens in Augusta who acted on their suspicions, this crime spree across the country came to an abrupt halt in the Southern District of Georgia,” said U.S. Attorney Christine.

The scam unraveled when staff at the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Augusta became suspicious and alerted authorities.

The case is being investigated by the FBI and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, and is being prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patricia Rhodes.

LATEST STORIES: