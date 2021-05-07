Creola officer indicted, accused of tying rope around inmate’s neck

CREOLA, Ala. (WKRG) — A Creola police officer accused of tying a rope around an inmate’s neck, striking him, and kicking him is now facing assault charges after a grand jury indictment on May 7.

Mobile Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood says the assault happened at the Creola jail. Officer Gary Davis has been indicted by a grand jury after he allegedly assaulted an inmate by putting a rope around his neck and striking and kicking him. Blackwood says the incident happened on April 21.

The indictment came down last week. No date has been set for a jury trial. Davis will be arraigned some time next week.

Creola Police Chief Frank Hammond says Davis has been fired, following a disciplinary hearing on Monday.