WAGARVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – A serious crash occurred Wednesday morning on Highway 43 in Washington County. Photos from the scene show a pickup truck and tractor with damage.

Wagarville Volunteer Fire Chief Eric Sullivan says the accident happened on Bassett’s Creek bridge near the Creekbank restaurant.

The driver of the tractor was flown to University Hospital in Mobile for injuries. We’re told the driver of the pickup truck was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for injuries.