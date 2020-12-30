Crash in George County, Miss. results in pedestrian’s death

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A pedestrian was killed in an accident Tuesday evening on River Road in the Basin Community say the George County Sheriff’s Office.

28-year-old Marvette Anderson was found dead on the scene by GCSO Deputies after receiving word of the crash at 5:30 p.m.

GCSO Investigators and Mississippi Highway Patrol Troopers identified and questioned the driver of the vehicle, who had remained on scene, and no charges are expected at this time.

The George County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division will continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601.947.4811.

