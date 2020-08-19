‘Cracker, I’m going to kill you,” Pensacola man accused of assaulting disabled man

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after being accused of beating a man outside of a Family Dollar Tuesday afternoon causing him to be taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Freddie James Olds, 24, is charged with aggravated abuse of the elderly or disabled.

The unidentified victim was found bleeding from a 3/4″ cut on his mouth and his shirt was covered in blood, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they talked to anonymous witnesses who gave a description of Olds. A nearby laundromat manager said Olds had just walked inside his business and left. Olds was found nearby with blood on his hand. He had a knife with him but the victim couldn’t recall if it was used in the alleged assault.

A witness told deputies in a verbal recording that he heard Olds say, “Cracker I’m going to kill you.”

While Olds was being searched at the jail, a plastic mag of methamphetamine was found and deputies charged him also with introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, according to the arrest report.

LATEST STORIES