‘Cracker, I’m going to kill you,” Pensacola man accused of assaulting disabled man

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after being accused of beating a man outside of a Family Dollar Tuesday afternoon causing him to be taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Freddie James Olds, 24, is charged with aggravated abuse of the elderly or disabled.

The unidentified victim was found bleeding from a 3/4″ cut on his mouth and his shirt was covered in blood, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they talked to anonymous witnesses who gave a description of Olds. A nearby laundromat manager said Olds had just walked inside his business and left. Olds was found nearby with blood on his hand. He had a knife with him but the victim couldn’t recall if it was used in the alleged assault.

A witness told deputies in a verbal recording that he heard Olds say, “Cracker I’m going to kill you.”

While Olds was being searched at the jail, a plastic mag of methamphetamine was found and deputies charged him also with introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, according to the arrest report.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories