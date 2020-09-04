Construction workers in Mobile outearn those in Pensacola

Workers toil on a multifamily dwelling Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Winter Park, Colo. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday, Aug. 18, construction of new U.S. homes surged 22.6% last month as homebuilders continued to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Also outearn those in other major Alabama cities

(WKRG) — Construction workers in Mobile are much higher paid than their counterparts in Pensacola. That is one of the findings of researchers at Construction Coverage who analyzed new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Below are the median wages for construction workers in Alabama and Northwest Florida, adjusted for cost of living:

• Mobile – $47,998

• Huntsville – $47,197

• Birmingham – $46,787

• Montgomery – $ 41,757

• Ft. Walton/Crestview – $39,512

• Pensacola – $38,366

Of 96 midsized cities researched, Mobile was right in the middle at #48. Pennsacola was 90th.

In Alabama, the adjusted median annual wage for all construction workers is $45,671. Construction workers in Mississippi average less than $40,000 a year, and those in Florida are the nation’s lowest paid at $38,151.

The construction industry generally compensates its workers well, especially when considering that few construction workers have a postsecondary degree. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2019 Occupational Employment Statistics survey, on a national level, full- and part-time wage and salary construction workers earn a median of $47,430 per year, which is about 19 percent more than the median wage of $39,810 for all occupations.

The report shows nationwide the construction industry has lost 444,000 jobs since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.

See the full report here.

LATEST STORIES