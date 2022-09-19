The U.S. Constitution is displayed at the Lucedale-George County Public Library.

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The 235th anniversary of the U.S. Constitution’s drafting is being celebrated throughout southeast Mississippi.

In Greene County, 300 copies of the Constitution were donated to the district by the Elliot Burch law office to be distributed to students.

In George County, Lucedale Mayor Doug Lee issued a proclamation declaring Constitution Week as an official recognition in the city.

The local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has the proclamation and other items displayed at the Lucedale-George County Public Library.

DAR petitioned the federal government to first recognize the week in 1956 when it was signed into law by President Eisenhower for the event to be commemorated each year.

The week begins on Sept. 17, the day 39 of the 55 delegates signed the original document at the Constitutional Convention in 1787.

The occasion is celebrated across the country each year to emphasize citizens’ responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution, inform people that the Constitution is the basis for America’s great heritage and the foundation for its way of life and encourage the study of the historical events which led to the framing of the Constitution.

DAR also sponsors Bells Across America on Sept. 17. Participants gather to ring bells to echo the church bells of Philadelphia that rang out when the Constitution was first signed at 4 p.m.