Congressman Bradley Byrne calls to suspend travel from China to United States due to Coronavirus

Washington, D.C. (WKRG-TV) —
Due to the fast-spreading nature of the Coronavirus, Congressman Bradley Byrne issued a statement Thursday to suspend travel from China to the United States.
Here is the full statement.
“The Chinese coronavirus is a serious global health threat whose severity and complexity is not yet understood. Unfortunately, the danger posed to Americans is made worse by a Chinese government that cannot be trusted regarding its efforts to contain the virus.
“Because of the severity of this threat, I am calling for an immediate suspension of all travel from China to the United States until officials at the Departments of State, Health & Human Services, and Homeland Security can confirm it is safe to resume. We must always put the health and safety of the American people first.”
