Randy Brock and Mike Blackmon squared off for the Conecuh County Sheriff’s office (WKRG)

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — One vote separates Conecuh County Sheriff candidates, according to unofficial results on the Alabama Secretary of State website.

Incumbent Democrat Randy Brock leads Republican Maxwell “Mike” Blackmon by one vote, according to the state website. Brock received 49.93% of the vote with 2,224 votes and Blackmon received 49.91% of the vote with 2,223 votes. There were seven write-in votes.

In a Facebook post, Blackmon said, “They got to count the provisional ballots Friday and a recount.”

The website also said Conecuh County had a 45.74% voter turnout with 4,512 ballots cast and 9,865 people registered to vote.