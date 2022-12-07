CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — After two recounts of the Conecuh County Sheriff’s race, Republican Candidate Mike Blackmon filed a lawsuit contesting the election results against current Sheriff Randy Brock.

In the eight page lawsuit, Blackmon alleges Brock received votes from ballots not marked in a legal manner.

Blackmon’s attorney, Joel Blankenship, said in a statement the court should hear Blackmon’s case. The lawsuit alleges, during the recount of the votes, at least two ballots previously not counted for Brock went to him after a hand count of the votes.

“New information continues to come in every day from the voters of Conecuh County, giving us a strong belief that after the case is heard, it will be clear that Blackmon should have been declared the winner and rightfully installed as sheriff of Conecuh County.” Joel Blankenship, Mike Blackmon’s Attorney

Brock beat Blackmon in the Conecuh County Sheriff’s race by one vote. After a recount the following week, Brock beat Blackmon again by just one vote.

WKRG reached out to the Randy Brock for comment, but he said he was told about the lawsuit this morning and he would get back to News 5 later this week.