Conecuh Co. man charged with attempted murder outside Pensacola strip club

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An Alabama man has been arrested after allegedly running over two people in a strip club parking lot on Feb. 20.

Donnie Kaufman, 20, of Castleberry, Ala. is facing two counts of attempted murder.

Pensacola police officers responded to a hit-and-run in the parking lot of Sammy’s Gentleman’s Club on Gregory Street. A bouncer told officers he was walking a dancer to her car when he saw a fight on the side of the building. He says Donnie Kaufman ripped his shirt off and took a fighting stance but the other person did not want to fight him then Kaufman punched and kicked a white SUV parked next to his gray Mazda.

Kaufman then got into his car, he left, made a U-turn then drove his car into a man causing the victim to have two broken ribs and a concussion, according to the arrest report. The victim was able to see Kaufman’s Alabama license plate number before he drove off. He then left on Gregory the wrong way before returning to the parking lot striking a black Mazda SUV and a pedestrian.

Police recovered Kaufman’s shirt left behind which was a mechanic shirt with his name, “Donnie,” on it.

Kaufman was seen earlier in the night on surveillance video arriving and going into the club with two other men but he was the only one in the car at the time of the alleged crime.

He is in the Escambia County Jail with a $1,000,000 bond.