EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) — The Conecuh County Coroner’s Office is investigating a double homicide at an Evergreen apartment complex Tuesday night, according to officials.

The double homicide happened at Highland Green Apartments Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m. According to the CCCO, Raenajai Smith, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene. James Matthews, Jr., 22, was taken by ambulance to the Evergreen Medical Center but was pronounced dead when he arrived.

Officials said both victims will be taken to the Department of Forensic Science in Mobile for their autopsies. The Evergreen Police Department and State Bureau of Investigations are investigating the incident.