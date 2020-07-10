Concert promoting peace to be held at Langan Park this Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An event planned for this Sunday is aimed at calming racial tensions in a positive way.

The event is called Enough is Enough.  It’s a peaceful concert that runs from 2 p.m. in the afternoon until 7 p.m at Joseph Langan Park.

“Protesting is something we’ve been doing. Rioting really wasn’t the answer for me. So with all that going on I thought of a more peaceful approach. A more organized approach,”  said organizer Lakeithia Smith.

The event has performances lined up from local entertainers.

Organizer Lakeithia Smith says social distancing guidelines will be in place, and masks will be provided to people who need them.

The event is for people of all ages, with food trucks on site and volunteers helping people register to vote.

Smith hopes the event will help calm racial tensions that she says are at an all time high.

“It’s kind of something we can do together, but do It safely. Without any type of anger. The message is peace, love harmony. It’s not black versus white. Love versus hate. That’s really what we want to display while we’re out there,” said Smith.

Smith said she hopes to raise awareness through similar events in the future.

