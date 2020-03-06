Community, fellow officers pay respects to PPD Officer Stephen Grogan

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Family, friends and fellow officers of Stephen Grogan gathered at Olive Baptist Church Thursday to pay respects to him. Grogan died last week from brain cancer.

“He died way too young, but Stephen died a good man,” Chief Tommi Lyter said.

The 34-year-old officer and Marine Corps. veteran died from Glioblastoma Multiforme nearly three years after he was diagnosed.

He leaves behind his two sons, Tristan and Camden, and his wife Christina. Christina was presented with a folded flag at the ceremony. There was a 21 gun salute and the singing of Amazing Grace.

Chief Lyter spoke of Stephen’s courage.

“If you would’ve called for help at the worst time in your life you would’ve wanted Stephen to answer that call,” Lyter said.

Fellow officers painted a tribute at Graffiti Bridge with Stephen’s picture, a Bible scripture and the words, “Grogan, Goodbye, My Friend, My Brother.”

