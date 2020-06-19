Community debates with Escambia Co. commission on ‘defunding the police’

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Several people spoke about defunding the police during a public forum at the Escambia County commission meeting Thursday morning.

In this case, it would mean defunding the sheriff’s office but there has been some confusion over exactly what the term “defund” means.

“Defunding law enforcement is ridiculous and I will never support that as a county commissioner,” Jeff Bergosh said.

There were some tense moments between Commissioner Bergosh and some public speakers. Bergosh told a story of an incident that happened at a business of his in the past.

“I had one gentleman walk into my establishment and come after another patron with a knife,” he said. “Who do you call if you defund the police? Who would you call in that instance? Honest question..”

“Do you understand the question you’re asking?” Keyshawn Rodgers said. “We’re not saying take away the police. Society needs the police. That’s not what we’re saying.”

“What are you saying when you say defund the police?” Bergosh asked.

“When I’m saying defund the police ..I’m saying police and corrections don’t need $110 million when the education system’s not getting half of that,” Rodgers said.

“You know what it means…it means reallocate the funds to somewhere else,” Jonathan Greene said. “You don’t get rid of the money. The funding goes somewhere else. Don’t act ignorant.”

Janelle Conway spoke saying she likes some, but not all, parts of the defunding idea.

“We need to make sure we’re looking at giving funding to mental health organizations,” she said.

There were no votes, only passionate debate, on the topic.

